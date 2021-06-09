Clonmel was destination number one for stay in Hotel Minella for Dublin family following easing of Covid restrictions

The opening up again of hotels following the easing of Covid restrictions saw many Clonmel people head for favourite destinations all over the country.

For a Dublin family, coming to Clonmel to stay in Hotel Minella every year for the last 30 years, the opposite was the case.

“Clonmel and Minella was the first place we all wanted to go once the hotels were back up and running. There was nowhere else,” said Kevin Murphy.

The Murphy family were among the first to arrive in Clonmel and Hotel Minella on Wednesday morning last week when Covid restrictions eased and hotels started to open up again.

Kevin, his wife Patricia and adult children Aisling, Sinead, Eoghan and Meadhbh and a family friend all arrived in Clonmel for a staycation.

“Clonmel was number one. We have come to Hotel Minella every year at Easter with the exception of two years when a family bereavement and a birth meant we had to postpone our annual visit until October,” said Patricia.

Kevin was familiar with Clonmel as a result of his business dealings with what was then Williamette (now Medite) and he was a regular visitor to Dungarvan and Carrick for business dealings with Irish Leathers.

“We feel very much part of the family here at the Minella. My mam and dad loved the place and they came with us for a long number of years and our kids and the Nallen’s kids enjoyed playing together during the visits,” said Patricia.

Kevin said they all felt very much part of the family at Hotel Minella Clonmel and enjoyed the town of Clonmel and exploring the surrounding scenic areas.



“We all cycled the Blueway on this visit for the first time. We cycled to Carrick. What a phenomenal amenity, a wonderful day out for us all. A really magical day,” said Kevin.