UPDATE: Two men charged in connection with Tipperary drugs seizure

The drugs, mobile phones and weighing scales seized in Carrick-on-Suir during the search operation

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí have charged two men aged in their 30s in connection with the seizure of almost €5,000 worth of suspected drugs in Carrick-on-Suir last Friday.

The men were arrested last Friday during Garda searches of eight homes in Carrick-on-Suir. Approximately €650 of suspected cocaine, €4,100 of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis jellies, two mobile phones and a weighing scales were seized during the operation.  

They were detained at Clonmel Garda Station for question and were later charged and released on bail to appear before a future sitting of Carrick District Court.

