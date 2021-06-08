UPDATE: Two men charged in connection with Tipperary drugs seizure

The drugs, mobile phones and weighing scales seized in Carrick-on-Suir during the search operation
Gardaí have charged two men aged in their 30s in connection with the seizure of almost €5,000 worth of suspected drugs in Carrick-on-Suir last Friday.
The men were arrested last Friday during Garda searches of eight homes in Carrick-on-Suir. Approximately €650 of suspected cocaine, €4,100 of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis jellies, two mobile phones and a weighing scales were seized during the operation.
They were detained at Clonmel Garda Station for question and were later charged and released on bail to appear before a future sitting of Carrick District Court.
More News
Aishling McCarthy is helped off the field in some distress watched by her Manager Declan Carr on Saturday evening last
An incident of alleged trespassing by a male at Nenagh Hospital between 3pm and 5pm on Sunday last is being investigated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.