More retrofit opportunities are available for Tipperary homeowners

Above: Electric Ireland and Tipperary Energy Agency have announced a new joint venture, Electric Ireland SuperHomes, with the ambition of delivering 35,000 deep home energy upgrades by 2030. Pictured at the launch in Dublin at a recently completed SuperHome were, from left: Marguerite Sayers, executive director, Electric Ireland; Seamus Hoyne, chairperson, Tipperary Energy Agency; and Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications.

Tipperary homeowners can now avail of a SuperHomes retrofit following the establishment of a new joint venture, Electric Ireland SuperHomes.

The partnership – between Electric Ireland and Tipperary Energy Agency – aims to deliver 35,000 deep home energy upgrades by 2030 and will directly create 200 jobs nationally over the next five years, as well as supporting the development of hundreds more jobs indirectly through building contractors and other partners.

SuperHomes is the existing residential division of energy adviser and social enterprise Tipperary Energy Agency.

SuperHomes advises homeowners throughout all stages of their energy retrofit project, offering a so-called one-stop-shop service.

The service covers energy survey and retrofit design, the selection, appointment and supervision of a qualified building contractor and management of the SEAI grant application and related paperwork.

SuperHomes has advised on 30% of the deep retrofits delivered to date in Ireland.

Electric Ireland, as Ireland’s largest energy supplier with 1.1 million customers, has extensive experience in the development and delivery of new products and services and is committed to guiding Irish energy users through the transition to a low carbon future powered by electricity.

Increased energy efficiency from retrofitted homes plus the electrification of residential heating replacing fossil fuel oil and gas central heating is critical to this transition.

The announcement has been welcomed by Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, who said “The Government’s Climate Action Plan envisages 500,000 deep retrofits by 2030 and that requires a rapid scaling up in deep retrofit activity.

"Innovations in consumer finance, demand aggregation and the launch of one-stop-shop energy advisers who will work with consumers through their projects are needed and so I welcome this announcement by Tipperary Energy Agency and Electric Ireland to form Electric Ireland SuperHomes.

"Retrofitting Ireland’s housing stock is not only key to reaching climate neutrality, but it can also improve quality of life for homeowners and create high-quality, sustainable jobs in local communities throughout the country.”

To learn more about an Electric Ireland SuperHomes retrofit in Tipperary, visit www.superhomes.ie.