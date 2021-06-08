Tipperary Garda appeal for public's help in tracing horsebox stolen near Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a horsebox near Carrick-on-Suir.
The green metal Wright horsebox was stolen from farm land at Cregg, Carrick-on-Suir between 3pm and 6pm on Friday, June 4. The horsebox was in a dilapidated condition, according to gardaí.
Anyone with information relating to this theft should contact Carrick Garda Station at (051) 640024.
