People living all over the world are taking on a 3k challenge for Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel

Daisy is still going strong on her virtual tour of the world in a fundraising bid for the Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel.

People all over the world are taking on the 3k challenge to support Scoil Aonghusa

Among them were Stephen Griffey, from Kamas Co. Tipperary, took part in the #aonghusaworldtour in Dubai where he is now living.



Oisin Hogan, from Dundrum Co. Tipperary, completed a 20km cycle in aid of Scoil Aonghusa's #aonghusaworldtour in Australia. Oisin is now living in Sydney. Australia is one of the destinations on the tour and we hope to arrive there this week.

