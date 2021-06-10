Disqualified driver who was NINE times over the limit arrested for drink driving in Tipperary

Gardaí in Cahir stopped the vehicle when it was driving erratically
On Wednesday Gardaí in Cahir stopped a vehicle driving erratically.
The driver, who was disqualified from driving, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was found to be over nine times over the limit.
The vehicle was seized and the driver charged to court.
