Disqualified driver who was NINE times over the limit arrested for drink driving in Tipperary

Vehicle seized in Cahir and driver charged

Garda car

Gardaí in Cahir stopped the vehicle when it was driving erratically

On Wednesday Gardaí in Cahir stopped a vehicle driving erratically.

The driver, who was disqualified from driving, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was found to be over nine times over the limit.

The vehicle was seized and the driver charged to court.

