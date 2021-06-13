Mayor is hopeful on CCTV scheme for Clonmel's town centre

District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose has stated she was delighted that a discussion at a meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee relating to the proposed CCTV scheme for Clonmel’s town centre had been so positive.

Cllr Ambrose had been informed by the Garda Superintendent that an engineer from Garda headquarters had visited the town.

The engineer took his findings back to headquarters.

The gardaí in Tipperary were very hopeful that there would be a positive outcome following a meeting of the security committee at Garda HQ, Cllr Ambrose told a meeting of Clonmel Borough.

District Administrator Jim Dillon stated that the National Garda CCTV Advisory Committee were satisfied that the gardaí would act as the data controller, which had been the main issue in relation to the Clonmel scheme.

New GPS co-ordinates were also needed for the cameras, Mr Dillon added.

For more Tipperary news see Civic reception for Rachael Blackmore on Tuesday