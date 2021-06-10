Tipperary County Council to honour Rachael Blackmore with Civic Reception

Rachael Blackmore proudly displays the award she won as the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival
Tipperary County Council is to afford its highest honour, a Civic Reception, to champion jockey Rachael Blackmore, during a virtual ceremony next Tuesday, June 15.
The Civic Reception is being accorded to Rachael Blackmore in recognition of her significant achievements in being the first woman to become the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival 2021 and the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National 2021.
The event will be held virtually, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7pm. A recorded version of the civic reception will be available on Wednesday May, 16, 2021 on this website - www.tipperarycoco.ie .
More News
Jamie Peters struck late for Clonmel Commercials in their Clonmel Oil senior football league game against Ardfinnan
The Horses Heads workshop is just one of many attractions for young people in this year's Nenagh Children’s Film Festival
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.