Tipperary County Council to honour Rachael Blackmore with Civic Reception

Tipperary County Council is to afford its highest honour, a Civic Reception, to champion jockey Rachael Blackmore, during a virtual ceremony next Tuesday, June 15.

The Civic Reception is being accorded to Rachael Blackmore in recognition of her significant achievements in being the first woman to become the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival 2021 and the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National 2021.

The event will be held virtually, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7pm. A recorded version of the civic reception will be available on Wednesday May, 16, 2021 on this website - www.tipperarycoco.ie .