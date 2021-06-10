Tipperary County Council to honour Rachael Blackmore with Civic Reception

Champion jockey to receive the Premier County's highest accolade

Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore proudly displays the award she won as the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Tipperary County Council is to afford its highest honour, a Civic Reception, to champion jockey Rachael Blackmore, during a virtual ceremony next Tuesday, June 15. 

The Civic Reception is being accorded to Rachael Blackmore in recognition of her significant achievements in being the first woman to become the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival 2021 and the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National 2021. 

The event will be held virtually, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7pm. A recorded version of the civic reception will be available on Wednesday May, 16, 2021 on this website - www.tipperarycoco.ie .

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie