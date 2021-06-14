Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly invites applications for position of Director of Pastoral Planning & Development

The purpose of this role is to assist the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly and its constituent parishes and agencies in the establishment of the 2021-26 ‘Seeds of Hope’ strategic plan for the pastoral work of the Archdiocese.

The Director will work under the guidance of the Archbishop of Cashel & Emly and the Diocesan Pastoral Council and the Council of Priests. The role is critical to the implementation of pastoral initiatives and programs at the parish level, working closely with parish pastoral teams and other pastoral groups as required.

The appointed person will be accountable to the Archbishop of Cashel & Emly.

A detailed job description is available on www.cashel-emly.ie

Closing date for applicants by post or email, on or before 5 pm on

Friday 25th June 2021 to:

Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly,

Archbishop’s House, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, E41 NY92

Email: pastoral.office@cashel-emly.ie

Phone: (0504) 21512

Please note that incomplete or late applications will not be considered

The Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly is an equal opportunity employer.