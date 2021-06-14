Online winner in London scoops a Tipperary soccer club's draw prize

ST NICHOLAS FC

The winner of the weekly club 50/50 fundraiser which took place in the clubhouse in Bohertrime on Tuesday night, June 8, was John O’Dwyer who collected €209.

John who bought his ticket online and is very much part of the GAA scene in London where he is Chairman of the Thomas MacCurtain’s Club which celebrated their Centenary back in February 2020.

John is of course a brother to the late Danny O’Dwyer of the St Nicholas’ Club whose Club grounds in Bohertrime are named in his honour.

The weekly fundraiser continues to be a solid source of income for the club and with entries at €2 each or three for €5 you are supporting a very worthwhile and well established sporting community asset.

Entry envelopes can be had at Toomey’s shop from any club officer or player. There is also an online link available.