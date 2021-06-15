Small turnout for surprise HSE Test Crew in Tipperary

Surprise Covid Tests in Mullinahone

News broke over the local radio on Saturday morning that there would be a HSE Test Crew in Mullinahone on Saturday and Sunday testing for Covid. The crew were based in Tullamore and had been testing those who were seeking a test in Ballina, County Mayo on Thursday. The first news of the testers coming broke locally on Saturday morning on local radio. Both Tipp FM and Kilkenny Radio carried the news on behalf of the HSE.

Rumours had been circulating earlier in the week of some Covid outbreaks in surrounding parishes.

Probably the reason Mullinahone was chosen for testing was because it was at the centre of the South Tipperary/West Kilkenny area.

Because the notice was so short, the turnout seemed rather small on two glorious days for outdoor testing. Hopefully, the outbreaks in the area were rather small and that students involved in Leaving Cert exams were not involved.

With vaccination in the area going very well, it can only be hoped that complacency will not set in as has happened in certain counties. We can only repeat the advice of the HSE to continue getting vaccinated and keeping to the advice given. While things are going well, we are not out of the woods yet.