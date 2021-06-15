Small turnout for surprise HSE Test Crew in Tipperary

MULLINAHONE

Small turnout for surprise HSE Test Crew in Tipperary

A HSE Test Crew was in Mullinahone on Saturday and Sunday last testing for Covid.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Surprise Covid Tests in Mullinahone
News broke over the local radio on Saturday morning that there would be a HSE Test Crew in Mullinahone on Saturday and Sunday testing for Covid. The crew were based in Tullamore and had been testing those who were seeking a test in Ballina, County Mayo on Thursday. The first news of the testers coming broke locally on Saturday morning on local radio. Both Tipp FM and Kilkenny Radio carried the news on behalf of the HSE.
Rumours had been circulating earlier in the week of some Covid outbreaks in surrounding parishes.
Probably the reason Mullinahone was chosen for testing was because it was at the centre of the South Tipperary/West Kilkenny area.
Because the notice was so short, the turnout seemed rather small on two glorious days for outdoor testing. Hopefully, the outbreaks in the area were rather small and that students involved in Leaving Cert exams were not involved.
With vaccination in the area going very well, it can only be hoped that complacency will not set in as has happened in certain counties. We can only repeat the advice of the HSE to continue getting vaccinated and keeping to the advice given. While things are going well, we are not out of the woods yet.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie