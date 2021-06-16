Great news for County Tipperary artists and designers as Siobhan fulfils her dream

It’s great to hear that an artistic hub is opening soon in the beautiful town of Cahir. Only minutes from Cahir Castle, Cahir Arts premises will offer a gallery to showcase Irish Artists and designers and temporary exhibitions and all art forms are welcome.

This craft and design shop will be a place to sell unique works of art and handcrafted Irish artisan products. It is open to independent artists and artisans in all creative fields that are looking for a place to create or just a commercial outlet for the commercial development of creations.

With Artists studios/workshops there will be a place to create and a commercial outlet or a place to organise design led workshops/classes. The two workshops on the ground floor will be dedicated to co working artistic spaces, with a possibility of holding classes in the bigger of the two. There are two additional studios, above the commercial unit for private use by artists.

Siobhan Caplice, a native of the town, moved back after 32 years in France. Driven by a love for the arts her dream has always been to develop a business turned towards the arts. She chose her home town in the heart of the premier county. Siobhan explains that artists need more than a plug for their laptop and WiFI. Work spaces and commercial premises come at a cost; the solution is to share them. Artists also need an environment where they have the freedom to create, share ideas and also exhibit.

Artists creating in ‘Cahir Arts’ will sell their products but many other Irish artists will be represented in the gallery and design shop and Siobhan invites people wishing to exhibit or sell their works to contact her. The co working spaces are open to all artists so feel free to contact her. The estimated opening is August/September 2021.

Siobhan looks forward to meeting many creative people for a chat and more info on her exciting project so contact her on dedenyshiv@gmail.com

Welcome home Siobhan and the very best of luck with your exciting new venture!