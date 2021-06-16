Two hikers rescued from Coumshingaun area of the Comeragh Mountains

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team rescued two hikers from the Coumshingaun area of the Comeragh Mountains yesterday (Tuesday, June 15).

The man and woman got stranded after fog descended over the mountains. SEMRA received the call out to rescue them at 3.55pm and quickly established their location.

A SEMRA hill party made their way up the mountain to meet the walkers. Visibility was poor at the higher level of the mountainside due to the dense fog and conditions were breezy.

The rescue team volunteers made contact with the walkers sheltering behind rock outcrop shortly after 5.30pm. Blizzard smocks were provided to warm up the walkers who were fit and well but cold. The hikers were then escorted off the mountainside and were back at their vehicles by 6.50pm.

It was the end of a busy day for the South Eastern Mountain Rescue team, whose also rescued a cyclist in the Slieve Bloom Mountains near Kinnity Castle in the morning. The cyclist had suffered a head injury in a fall.