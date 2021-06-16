Two hikers rescued from Coumshingaun area of the Comeragh Mountains

Two hikers rescued from Coumshingaun area of the Comeragh Mountains

South Eastern Mountain Rescue team members taking part in the rescue mission in foggy conditions in the Comeragh Mountains yesterday (Tuesday, June 15). Picture courtesy of SEMRA

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team rescued two hikers from the Coumshingaun area of the Comeragh Mountains yesterday (Tuesday, June 15).

The man and woman got stranded after fog descended over the mountains. SEMRA received the call out to rescue them at 3.55pm and quickly established their location.

A SEMRA hill party made their way up the mountain to meet the walkers. Visibility was poor at the higher level of the mountainside due to the dense fog and conditions were breezy.

The rescue team volunteers made contact with the walkers sheltering behind rock outcrop shortly after 5.30pm. Blizzard smocks were provided to warm up the walkers who were fit and well but cold. The hikers were then escorted off the mountainside and were back at their vehicles by 6.50pm.

It was the end of a busy day for the South Eastern Mountain Rescue team, whose also rescued a cyclist in the Slieve Bloom Mountains near Kinnity Castle in the morning. The cyclist had suffered a head injury in a fall.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie