Minister Butler launches new Alone services in Newcastle

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler was present in Newcastle on Monday to launch ALONE’s new services.

Minister Butler said “I understand the range of complex issues faced by older people and I appreciate the work done by ALONE to reach out and support as many older people as possible across the country. ALONE have my full support with the roll out of the services being launched today. These services will further enhance opportunities for older people to remain connected to their local community and improve their day-to-day quality of life.”

"This launch of services yesterday was ALONE's seventh merger with organisations similar to Good Morning South Tipperary and the Waterford Contact Project. The connectivity and integration into communities across Ireland is only going to grow stronger over the next few years," said Cllr Mairin McGrath.