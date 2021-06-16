Clerihan U13's unluck to end up on losing side in exciting game

Competitive football is back today after a long break. Clerihan u13s travelled to Thurles to face Peake Villa. Unfortunately Clerihan were on the wrong side of a great game of football with Peake Villa running out winners. Some very good performances with Michael O Rahily and John Keane (x2) on the score sheet for Clerihan. Special mention to goalkeeper Alec Knightly who had an exceptional game pulling off numerous high quality save and earning himself the Man of the Match award from the referee.