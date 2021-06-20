Could you be Tipperary's very own Steven Spielberg or Quentin Tarantino?

Thurles Library’s Smartphone Film Making Workshop for Teens workshop will take place on Zoom on Monday, June 28 from 2pm to 4:30pm
Would you like to become a film-maker?
“Become a film-maker with Thurles Library’s Smartphone Film Making Workshop for Teens. This one-off workshop will be taught by industry professionals who work in the Irish and UK film industry, and will include scriptwriting, directing, cinematography and editing.
This workshop will take place on Zoom on Monday, June 28 from 2pm to 4:30pm, places are limited so booking is essential.
Email thurleslibrary@tipperarycoco.ie to book your place today!”
