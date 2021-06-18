Launch of Irish Language Scheme for Tipperary County Council

Lainseáil Scéim na Gaeilge do Chomhairle Contae Thiobraid Árann

The Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Mr. Jack Chambers, T.D., recently confirmed Tipperary County Council’s first scheme under the Official Languages Act 2003.

Dhearbhaigh an tAire Stáit ag an Roinn Turasóireachta, Cultúir, Ealaíon, Gaeltachta, Spóirt agus Meán, An tUasal Jack Chambers, T.D., an chéad scéim de chuid Chomhairle Contae Thiobraid Árann faoi Acht na dTeangacha Oifigiúla 2003 le déanaí.

The Scheme shall remain in force for a period of 3 years from the 1st May, 2021 or until a new scheme has been approved, whichever is the later.

Beidh an Scéim i bhfeidhm ar feadh tréimhse 3 bliana ó 1 Bealtaine, 2021 nó go dtí go gceadaítear scéim nua, cibé ceann a thagann níos deireanaí.



The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Councillor Michael Smith said: “I am delighted that the Council’s commitment to our native language is now officially recognised in our Irish Language Scheme”.

Dúirt an Comhairleoir Michael Smith, Cathaoirleach Chomhairle Contae Thiobraid Árann: “Tá lúcháir orm go bhfuil tiomantas na Comhairle i leith ár dteanga dhúchais aitheanta go hoifigiúil anois inár Scéim na Gaeilge”.



Chief Executive Joe MacGrath added: “The Council is seeking to promote and further facilitate those who wish to interact with us in Irish. The Irish Language Scheme is a welcome and positive move in this regard”.

Dúirt an Príomhfheidhmeannach Joe MacGrath: “Is mian leis an gComhairle iad siúd atá ag iarraidh cumarsáid a dhéanamh linn i nGaeilge a chur chun cinn agus a éascú níos mó. Is céim dhearfach í Scéim na Gaeilge ina thaobh seo agus cuirtear fáilte roimpi”.

Actions under the scheme will be introduced in the following months and will include:

Tabharfar gníomhartha faoin scéim nua isteach sna míonna amach romhainn agus beidh siad seo a leanas san áireamh:



• Publication of a dedicated page regarding Irish on our website www.tipperarycoco.ie

• Leathanaigh tiomnaithe maidir leis an nGaeilge a fhoilsiú ar ár suíomh gréasáin www.tipperarycoco.ie



• Publication of a dedicated email address for queries in Irish.

• Ríomhphoist tiomnaithe a fhoilsiú le haghaidh ceisteanna i nGaeilge.



• Regular use of basic greeting in Irish by Customer Services Desk staff.

• Go mbainfidh foireann na Seirbhísí Custaiméirí úsáid rialta as beannacht bhunúsach i nGaeilge.



A bilingual version of the Scheme will be made available on our website.

Cuirfear leagan dátheangach den Scéim ar fáil ar ár suíomh gréasáin.