Appeal issued Tipperary council to repair Carrick-on-Suir road

Cllr Kieran Bourke who called for the road to be resurfaced at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting
The poor condition of a road in Carrickbeg was highlighted at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting where a councillor appealed for it to be repaired.
Cllr Kieran Bourke told council management he was disappointed the road from Rackhill down to the River Suir wasn’t included in this year’s roads programme and he called on the council to resurface the road.
Carrick Municipal District engineer Willie Corby said he took on board Cllr Bourke’s comments about the road at and would see if they could fit the project in the roads programme.
