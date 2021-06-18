Appeal issued Tipperary council to repair Carrick-on-Suir road

Appeal issued Tipperary council to repair Carrick-on-Suir road

Cllr Kieran Bourke who called for the road to be resurfaced at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The poor condition of a road in Carrickbeg was highlighted at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting where a councillor appealed for it to be repaired.
Cllr Kieran Bourke told council management he was disappointed the road from Rackhill down to the River Suir wasn’t included in this year’s roads programme and he called on the council to resurface the road.
Carrick Municipal District engineer Willie Corby said he took on board Cllr Bourke’s comments about the road at and would see if they could fit the project in the roads programme.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie