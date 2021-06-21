50 years in the priesthood - Tipperary priest celebrates his golden jubilee

CAPPAWHITE

Fr John Beatty (left) who celebrated his golden jubilee last week. Fr John is pictured here with Rev Eugene Everard at the March4Tipp demonstrations in November 2018.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Golden jubilee
Heartiest congratulations were in order last week for Rev John Beatty, Tipperary Parish who celebrated 50 years a priest last week.
We all join in wish the best of luck for the future to Fr. Beatty.

Birthday greetings
Happy birthday to Josie Hayes, Doorish who at 99 years is still enjoying life in her home. Greetings also to Tim Meagher, Glassdrum whose birthday was Sunday last, June 20, Tim took the day off to ‘chill’.

Get well to Mary
Best wishes are extended to Mary Kelly, Chadville and the wish comes through from all her many friends.

Christening
On Sunday last, June 20 Mia Grace Ryan (B) was christened in Our Lady of Fatima Church. Mia is the second daughter of Thomas and Suzanne, sister of lovely Faye Louise.

Sympathy
Sincere sympathy is extended to Paddy Meehan, Toem in the death of his niece who died in England recently.

Scrap Metal Collection
The Scrap Metal Collection for Ayle National School continues. Items can be delivered to Grisewood’s Farm, but please, no fridges, freezers, TV’s.
School 085 745 3746

Altar Servers
New members are welcome. Boys and Girls from Third, Fourth, Fifth classes are invited to contact Attracta White 087 134 7767 or Séamus Lennon 086 277 1843

