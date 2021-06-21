Young man injured in bike accident near Clonmel's Holy Year Cross is airlifted to hospital

The Coastguard helicopter and South Eastern Mountain Rescue team volunteers at the scene of the cycling accident near the Holy Year Cross. Picture courtesy of South Eastern Mountain Rescue team
A young man was airlifted to hospital last night (Sunday, June 20) after suffering leg and shoulder injuries in a fall off a motor bike near the Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel.
The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team were called out to the injured cyclist at 8pm yesterday. The accident happened on farm land behind the Holy Year Cross, which is located on one of the foothills of the Comeragh Mountains.
A SEMRA hill party reached the casualty just before 9pm and National Ambulance Service members also arrived at the scene and assessed and treated the young man.
The Waterford Airport based Coast Guard Rescue helicopter 117 evacuated the injured man at 10pm and brought him to Waterford University Hospital.
More News
Fr John Beatty (left) who celebrated his golden jubilee last week. Fr John is pictured here with Rev Eugene Everard at the March4Tipp demonstrations in November 2018.
The Coastguard helicopter and South Eastern Mountain Rescue team volunteers at the scene of the cycling accident near the Holy Year Cross. Picture courtesy of South Eastern Mountain Rescue team
High numbers are said to be presenting at the emergency department of Tipperary University Hospital with a variety of complex needs
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.