Young man injured in bike accident near Clonmel's Holy Year Cross is airlifted to hospital

The Coastguard helicopter and South Eastern Mountain Rescue team volunteers at the scene of the cycling accident near the Holy Year Cross. Picture courtesy of South Eastern Mountain Rescue team

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A young man was airlifted to hospital last night (Sunday, June 20) after suffering leg and shoulder injuries in a fall off a motor bike near the Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team were called out to the injured cyclist at 8pm yesterday. The accident happened on farm land behind the Holy Year Cross, which is located on one of the foothills of the Comeragh Mountains. 

A SEMRA hill party reached the casualty just before 9pm and National Ambulance Service members also arrived at the scene and assessed and treated the young man.

The Waterford Airport based Coast Guard Rescue helicopter 117 evacuated the injured man at 10pm and brought him to Waterford University Hospital. 

