Man charged over weekend incident at Clonmel housing estate to appear before court tomorrow (Tuesday)

The man is due to appear before Clonmel District Court tomorrow (Tuesday, June 22)
A man aged in his 30s will appear before Clonmel District Court tomorrow (Tuesday, June 22) charged with committing offences in a Clonmel housing estate last Saturday.
The man, in his 30’s, was detained in Clonmel Garda Station overnight on Saturday after allegedly committing threat to kill, burglary, endangerment, drink driving, and other road traffic offences at Willow Heights off the Fethard Road in Clonmel.
He was subsequently charged and appeared before a special district court sitting on Sunday where he was remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court tomorrow.
