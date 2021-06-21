Man charged over weekend incident at Clonmel housing estate to appear before court tomorrow (Tuesday)

Clonmel Courthouse

The man is due to appear before Clonmel District Court tomorrow (Tuesday, June 22)

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A man aged in his 30s will appear before Clonmel District Court tomorrow (Tuesday, June 22) charged with committing offences in a Clonmel housing estate last Saturday.

The man, in his 30’s, was detained in Clonmel Garda Station overnight on Saturday after allegedly committing threat to kill, burglary, endangerment, drink driving, and other road traffic offences at Willow Heights off the Fethard Road in Clonmel.

He was subsequently charged and appeared before a special district court sitting on Sunday where he was remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court tomorrow.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie