Sadness at passing of well-known Tipperary publican

Bereavement
Alice (Allie) Hogan (Publican), Ballysloe, Thurles, died peacefully surrounded by her family, in the loving care of nurses and staff of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin on Monday, June 14. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Hugh and sisters Maura, Eileen and Nonie.
Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son William, daughter Valerie, William’s partner Edel, sisters Margaret and Kitty, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.
Reposing was at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford. Removal took place to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, on the Wednesday morning, followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery.
May she rest in peace.
Great support for the Drive-In Bingo
The joint committee of the Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA and Gortnahoe Hall were delighted with the support again last Saturday evening drive-in bingo. The evening was dry and we had the biggest support so far. The Bingo is a great family outing in our own Parish and an opportunity to enjoy a night out in safe conditions. Bingo continues this Saturday night, June 26. Gates open at 4.30 for a 6.00 start. Over €3,500 in prize money.
