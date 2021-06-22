Work on a playground in Tipperary has stopped and the children are not happy

The local children need somewhere to play!

Work on completion of the Playground has come to a standstill. Hopefully it will be completed as soon as possible. It is badly needed for all the youngsters in the area.

Ballingarry Tidy Towns

There was a lot of activity during the week painting walls at the new graveyard, St. Joseph’s; painting the old garage opposite the GAA pitch; sowing flowers and shrubs in the area opposite the Oldchurch graveyard and elsewhere and then watering them; and picking litter all around the area – a never-ending job. Many photos have been put up on facebook. A big thank you to all the people who continue to come out to help in their spare time. Keep up the good work. Our village is looking lovely at the moment. Entry to this year’s competition will be by electronic means. The closing date for the main competition will be Friday July 2nd, 2021. The next few weeks are still crucial because many more jobs need to be completed before the end of June.

Ballingarry G.A.A. Lotto

Last week’s No’s: 1-9-15-18. No winner. €40 each: Declan Hayes, Clashduff; Pauline O’Brien, Church View; Tom Maher, Monslatt; Amanda Napier, Fethard; Jonathan Lawlor, Mohober. Jackpot next week: €6,700.

Church News

Fr. Derry’s Tel: 052 9154115. Fr.Derry’s Mobile 086 8171758. New Graveyard Queries 052-9154006/086-2416963. St. Josephs Graveyard queries:- Freephone 1800 20 26 27. Mass cards and Mass Bouquets are available in the Sacristy. Catholic Radio programme “Radio Maria” available on TV channel Saorview 210. Mass Times during the week: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs. & Fri. 9.30am; Sat. 7 pm; Sun. 10.30am. Anniverseries: Sat. 19 June: William Cahill, Lickfin; Deceased members of the Cahill and Gleeson families, Lickfin; Joe Hanrahan, Church View, Ballingarry; Jimmy Tobin, Grawn; Kathleen Prout, Springfield. Sun. 20 June: Mary Cleere (Brennan), Ballintaggart. Parish Radio: 107.5 FM.