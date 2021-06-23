Attractive 3-Bedroom Semi-detached property within walking distance of Clerihan Village

The house at 33 Churchview, Clerihan which PF Quirke have brought to the market. Price €185,000
33 Churchview, Clerihan, Co. Tipperary
3 Bed, 1 Bath, Semi-Detached
Sale Type: For Sale by Private Treaty
Brought to the market by P.F Quirke & Co. Ltd. is this attractive 3-Bed Semi-detached property conveniently located in the popular estate of Churchview.
The property is within walking distance of the village primary school, community park, Daybreak shop, and St. Michaels church. Clerihan has a great community and lots of facilities. Easy access to Clonmel, Cahir, Cashel and the M8.
The house accommodates an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/diner and guest W/C at ground level, while at first floor are three bedrooms (1 en-suite), and bathroom. This is a great opportunity to purchase an excellent home in a prime location.
Accommodation Entrance Hall - 4.22m (13'10") x 1.81m (5'11") Hardwood floor, under stairs storage. Guest w/c - 1.59m (5'3") x 0.67m (2'2") Tiled floor, w/c, whb. Living Room - 4.84m (15'11") x 3.61m (11'10") Wooden floor, open fire, bay window. Kitchen/Diner - 5.65m (18'6") x 3.14m (10'4") Vinyl flooring, fitted units at eye and floor level, integrated electric oven, induction hob, plumbed for washing machine, access through sliding door to rear of the property. Upstairs Landing - 2.95m (9'8") x 2.27m (7'5") Bathroom - 1.68m (5'6") x 1.55m (5'1") Tiled from floor to ceiling, w/c, whb, bath/shower. Bedroom 1 - 3.63m (11'11") x 2.67m (8'9") En-suite - 2.28m (7'6") x 0.85m (2'9") Tiled floor, w/c, wbh, shower. Bedroom 2 - 3.78m (12'5") x 3.17m (10'5") Large sliding door fitted wardrobe Bedroom 3 - 2.57m (8'5") x 2.54m (8'4")
Garden Shed - 2.05m (6'9") x 2m (6'7")
Notice Please note we have not tested any apparatus, fixtures, fittings, or services. Interested parties must undertake their own investigation into the working order of these items. All measurements are approximate and photographs provided for guidance only. Property Reference :PFQC4268
Property Features
Gas fired central heating, 3 Bedrooms Semi Detached, PVC windows, Large enclosed back garden, Garden Shed, Off street parking, Walking distance to village
