A Tipperary punter landed a stunning five-figure win on the horses at the weekend when they picked out the winners in four races in a row.

The anonymous winner struck it rich with a €10 accumulator on their BoyleSports account, putting their faith in four horses running on the final day of the Royal Ascot meeting on Saturday.

The winning run started in the 3.05 where 5/1 joint favourite Creative Force won by 1¼ lengths and subsequent wins for Wonderful Tonight (5/1) and Dream of Dreams (3/1) left them on the verge of the jackpot. There was a nail-biting finish, but 8/1 shot Rohaan got up by a neck in the 5.00 to complete the winning quartet.

That narrow margin was enough to see the punter’s account boosted by a grand total of €13,126.40.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Picking one winner can be tricky enough but we have to congratulate our Tipperary customer for making it look easy with four-in-a-row at Ascot. Fair play to them for aiming big and we hope they enjoy a good treat when the celebrations die down!”