Cloneen councillor is new chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District

Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall, the headquarters of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District
Fine Gael Cllr Mark Fitzgerald from Cloneen is the new chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.
He was proposed and seconded as chairperson at the annual general meeting of the District's councillors and officials that took place online via Zoom today (Thursday, June 24).
His proposer was Fianna Fail Cllr Imelda Goldsboro and seconder was Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne.
Cllr Fitzgerald, who was first elected to the county council in the 2019 local elections, takes over the chain of office of Carrick-on-Suir MD chairperson from Independent Cllr Kevin O'Meara from Mullinahone. He is the youngest councillor, so far, to become chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.
Carrick-on-Suir based Cllr David Dunne was proposed and seconded as the district's new vice-chairperson. His proposer was fellow Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke and seconded by Cllr Goldsboro.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.