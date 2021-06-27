The defibrillator in Cahir is on the move from Genoa!

Cahir Lions Club are moving the Defibrillator from the Genoa takeaway to Daybreak (Texaco Patrol Station).
The town will then have two defibrillators at access points for people to use with the defibrillator on the library wall on the Square and the one in Daybreak.
Cahir Lions Club also hope to have the bookshop open soon. Meanwhile we have been putting books into some local shops, ie, Cahir Post Office, Daybreak (Texaco) and the Top Oil Station on the Cashel Road.
