Hiqa praises Padre Pio home in Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary

A Holycross nursing home has received glowing praise from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) in its latest inspection report.



HIQA carries out reviews on all nursing homes across the country to ensure compliance with national standards of care.

On Wednesday, April 21 this year, an inspector carried out a short-notice announced inspection of the Padre Pio nursing home in Graiguenoe, Holycross, Thurles, and the report was published on June 24.

Padre Pio is a two-storey facility situated in a rural setting within close proximity to the village of Holy Cross. The centre is registered to accommodate 49 residents, and had 45 residents on the day of the visit.



At the time of this inspection, the country remained under Level 5 pandemic restrictions.



“The prolonged period of restrictions had impacted greatly on the residents, with many commenting that they missed their families, friends and trips out of the centre,” noted the inspector.

“However, despite the ongoing restrictions, from the observations of inspectors and from what residents told us, it was clear that the residents received a high standard of quality care. The overall feedback from residents and family members who inspectors met with, was that the management and staff of the centre were kind and caring, and that residents' choices and wishes were respected.”

The home was compliant in all areas reviewed.

