BIG READ: Glen of Aherlow in Tipperary - 'an idyllic park in an idyllic location'

The Glen of Aherlow Caravan & Camping Park has received another top review, this time on the “Charlie and Me our Camping Vlog”. The camping vlog channel on YouTube is a major hit for all camping enthusiasts and has almost 3,000 subscribers.

Aaron Burchael and his wife Deirdre, together with their chocolate brown Cocker Spaniel, Charlie Brown, love camping and travel all over Ireland in their motorhome.

They review the sites they visit and upload it to their camping vlog channel. During lockdown, Aaron transformed a scrapped HSE Ambulance into a mini-holiday home on wheels and with restrictions lifted for camping Aaron and Charlie took off to the Glen of Aherlow Caravan and Camping Park in what they announced as “Charlie and Me present The BeeBaws first trip to the Glen of Aherlow (post-lockdown) June 2021”.

The Glen of Aherlow Caravan & Camping Park is located in Newtown, Aherlow, which is along the border between counties Tipperary and Limerick and located in the Glen of Aherlow, one of Ireland’s most picturesque valleys. Surrounded as it is by woodland and farmland, the park offers a quiet and relaxing holiday in a country environment.

The park is centrally located within 300m of the tourist information point at Coach Road Inn.

It is also within easy walking distance of The Nature Park and Aherlow House Hotel and local restaurants. Because of its central location the Glen of Aherlow Caravan & Camping is ideally situated for touring holidays.

Aaron says on his vlog that the park is “his favourite caravan park in Ireland” and he outlines the changes that have been made to the park during the period when the park was closed due to Covid. He speaks of the asphalt that has been laid, of the changes to the entrance (with the original gates), new barriers with new key fobs for left and right hand drives. Describing the entrance to the park as “fantastic”, Aaron marvels at the amount of work that has been done to the place since his last visit prior to Covid.

“The reception is a new addition as are the gardens and there is fantastic new signage with notice boards and woodland maps showing all things to do and all the things to know about the area.”

The surrounding area is a walkers’ paradise with a four mile circular walk beginning at the Park entrance. There are two national loop walk trailheads in the Glen of Aherlow offering eight looped walks. There are two lake walks – Lough Curra and Lake Muskry, which are up to four hours for the casual walker. These routes take you onto the Galtee Mountains where you can enjoy clear air, superb views, corrie lakes, wooded foothills, mountain streams and open moorland.

There is unlimited trekking in the Galtee Mountains, Ireland’s highest inland mountain range and there are cycle trails available for the enthusiastic mountain biker.

On-site facilities at the park include heated shower and toilet block, Camper’s kitchen, laundry, recreation room, TV room, Wi-Fi internet access and a small shop. Aaron adds that the park grounds has electricity and water and electricity for the tents. “The pitches have been widened and lengthened and there are 42 hard stand pitches which can take a caravan and car and all pitches are numbered.”

The Glen of Aherlow Caravan & Camping Park, which was chosen as Ireland’s Best Inland Holiday Destination in 2013, is owned and managed by George and Rosaline Drew.

They have created an idyllic park in an idyllic location and we wish them continued success with their great endeavours.

To view the vlog on YouTube search for “Charlie & Me present The BeeBaws first trip to The Glen Of Aherlow Co Tipperary June 2 2021” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HQtnIGrSO4

Supplied by: Martin Quinn