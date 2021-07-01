That's some deal for €20 a head - Tipperary Senior Citizens are off on a wonderful day trip!

DUNDRUM

Bunratty Castle is on the day trip itinerary for the Knockavilla Donaskeigh Community's Day Trip.

KNOCKAVILLA & DONASKEIGH COMMUNITY COUNCIL’S BUS TRIP
At the time of print, our parish trip for anyone who is retired, and would like a day away is fixed for Tuesday July 27.

The only thing that might shove this date back is any decisions made about indoor dining, but we will still organise the same itinerary.
This is what is on offer, coach trip to Bunratty castle and grounds, with the provision of light refreshments on arrival. You will have plenty of time to explore the grounds of the castle, before we head into Ennis, where a 2-course meal will be served in the Temple Gate hotel. This hotel is situated in the town centre, so it is very easy to access and explore the town afterwards. Once all shopped out, it will be time to return back home. The fee for the day trip will be €20 per person. This covers the cost of the coach, entry to Bunratty and the refreshments, and also the meal in Ennis.
We already have bookings taken, and we are only running one coach, so once capacity has been reached, we cannot facilitate late bookings.
To book, or declare an interest in travelling, please contact any member of either Knockavilla or Donaskeigh Community Council. Kieran Slattery 0877934071. Helen Ryan, 0879046671, John Browne, 087 7397529, Darren O Neill, 087 9579125, Joe Daly 086 1893037.
This is another initiative that we can subsidise which is made possible from the support we receive each week from our Share the spoils Fundraiser.

