Super Community Sports Hub offers great facilities to all in Tipperary

Cathaoirleach John Crosse recently officially launched the new Community Sports Hub which is been developed by Tipperary Sports Partnership in conjunction with Tipperary County Council and the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre.

The development of the Sports Hub is funded by Sport Ireland through Dormant Accounts. The aim of the Hub is to develop a vibrant and welcoming Community Sports Hub in Tipperary Town connecting the local people with the Canon Hayes Centre.

At the launch, Cllr. John Crosse stated:

“I am delighted to launch this Community Sports Hub with Tipperary Sports Partnership in the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre. This initiative will provide more accessible recreation opportunities for all groups, sustainable pathways for participation and improved sports facilities for Tipperary Town.

“In addition to this project Tipperary County Council has also assisted the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre to undertake a strategic and financial review of its facility which was carried out by Deloitte Ireland LLP. They worked with the board of CHRC and other stakeholders to review operations and structures and prepare a strategic plan to enable the facility to operate in a sustainable manner in the long-term. This review is complete, and the Council is assisting the board of Canon Hayes Recreation Centre to implement the report’s recommendations and also providing financial support of €52,000 (from the local property tax) to assist with various measures and actions,” he said.

Valerie Connolly, Tipperary Sport Partnership commented this project demonstrates the effectiveness of a strong collaboration between the Sports Partnership, the local authority of Tipperary County Council and the Canon Hayes Centre who are all working in partnership to make this project a reality and increase opportunities for people of the area to be physically active. We were delighted funding from Sport Ireland for the further development of the Hub and able to recruit Barry Mullane as the Hub Development Officer who will be working on the ground in Tipperary Town linking with all the relevant groups and organisations to ensure this project reaches its potential.



Barry Mullane, Tipperary Sports Partnership stated ‘I am really looking forward to developing the Hub here in Tipperary Town and to increase participation in physical activity through the provision of education and training programmes, sporting opportunities and build the capacity of the Canon Hayes Centre/Hub. The Canon Hayes Centre already has wonderful facilities and part of my role will be to maximise usage of the sports facilities. I am looking forward to developing and strengthening linkages with local schools, community, sports clubs and other physical activity groups and enhancing the quality and accessibility of the facilities available”

John McCahill, Chairperson of the Board of Management of the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre is “delighted to be involved in the creation and development of the sports hub in the Canon Hayes centre”. John described the hub as a “brilliant development for the community which will provide more sporting opportunities for the community and open sport to all”.

Full caption for above picture: At the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, Tipperary Town for the recent launch of the new Community Sports Hub were from left to right: John McCahill Chairperson Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, Valerie Hanley Sports Coordinator Tipperary Sports Partnership, Anthony Coleman District Administrator Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District Council, Cllr. John Crosse Cathaoirleach Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District Council, Barry Mullane Community Sports Hub Coordinator.