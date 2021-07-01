Throwback Thursday - Images from the year 2000 from around Tipperary

THROWBACK THURSDAY

Throwback Thursday - Images from the year 2000 from around Tipperary

Pictured at the opening of the Clonmel Youth Training Enterprise in 2000 were from left to right: Rachel Price, Rachel Thompson, Ronnie Fitzgerald, Kathleen Shanahan and Catherine Cronin

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

Our Throwback Thursday this week is of photographs which appeared in our newspaper in the issue of July 15, 2001.
It’s a quick tour around our readership area covering Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary Town, Cashel, Drangan and Cloneen covering young and not-so-young at all sorts of events, sporting, cultural, educational and literary.
More images from 2000 appear in our print edition which is in the shops now.

In Maths Class at the Girls National School in Tipperary town in 2000 with their school principal Vicki O'Donoghue were from left: Marie O'Meara, Maria Hayes, Sabrina Cummins and Laura Toomey. At back: Dawn Jones and Michelle Ryan.

Prizewinners pictured at the Munster and Tipperary Hardcourts Tennis Championships at County Tipperary Lawn Tennis Club were Patrice O’Connell (Tipperary Town), Linda Francis and Mary Hassett (Tipperary County), Denis Heffernan, Des Cronin, Eddie Murray, Des Dillon, Sean Lonergan and William Guiry (Hillview, Clonmel), Gerry Shanahan and Denis O'Connor (Larkspur, Cashel), Margaret Walsh and Stella McMorrow, Mary Mountjoy and John Ryan (tennis officials).

Louise Murphy Pride of Tipperary contestants in 2000.

At the launch of the St Patrick’s GAA Club History were from left to right: Michael Hall, Nicholas Moroney, Ed Barnable, Joe Brennan, Jim Egan, Alan Britton, Eamon Hall, Tommy O'Connor, John Holohan and Paddy Power. A History of the GAA in Drangan and Cloneen was launched on Friday night, July 14, 2000.

Pictured at the launch of the Cashel Cultural Festival were from left to right: Front: Karina Perdue, Mary O'Dowd, Mary Mulvey, Noel Fahey. Back: Paul McGann, Dr Sean McCarthy, Michelle O'Meara, Sean Laffey, Anne Devitt, Cllr. Martin Browne.

Heartbreak in Tipperary village with three deaths in a week

RECENT DEATHS

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie