Throwback Thursday - Images from the year 2000 from around Tipperary

Pictured at the opening of the Clonmel Youth Training Enterprise in 2000 were from left to right: Rachel Price, Rachel Thompson, Ronnie Fitzgerald, Kathleen Shanahan and Catherine Cronin
Our Throwback Thursday this week is of photographs which appeared in our newspaper in the issue of July 15, 2001.
It’s a quick tour around our readership area covering Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary Town, Cashel, Drangan and Cloneen covering young and not-so-young at all sorts of events, sporting, cultural, educational and literary.
More images from 2000 appear in our print edition which is in the shops now.
In Maths Class at the Girls National School in Tipperary town in 2000 with their school principal Vicki O'Donoghue were from left: Marie O'Meara, Maria Hayes, Sabrina Cummins and Laura Toomey. At back: Dawn Jones and Michelle Ryan.
Prizewinners pictured at the Munster and Tipperary Hardcourts Tennis Championships at County Tipperary Lawn Tennis Club were Patrice O’Connell (Tipperary Town), Linda Francis and Mary Hassett (Tipperary County), Denis Heffernan, Des Cronin, Eddie Murray, Des Dillon, Sean Lonergan and William Guiry (Hillview, Clonmel), Gerry Shanahan and Denis O'Connor (Larkspur, Cashel), Margaret Walsh and Stella McMorrow, Mary Mountjoy and John Ryan (tennis officials).
Louise Murphy Pride of Tipperary contestants in 2000.
At the launch of the St Patrick’s GAA Club History were from left to right: Michael Hall, Nicholas Moroney, Ed Barnable, Joe Brennan, Jim Egan, Alan Britton, Eamon Hall, Tommy O'Connor, John Holohan and Paddy Power. A History of the GAA in Drangan and Cloneen was launched on Friday night, July 14, 2000.
Pictured at the launch of the Cashel Cultural Festival were from left to right: Front: Karina Perdue, Mary O'Dowd, Mary Mulvey, Noel Fahey. Back: Paul McGann, Dr Sean McCarthy, Michelle O'Meara, Sean Laffey, Anne Devitt, Cllr. Martin Browne.
More News
Pictured at the opening of the Clonmel Youth Training Enterprise in 2000 were from left to right: Rachel Price, Rachel Thompson, Ronnie Fitzgerald, Kathleen Shanahan and Catherine Cronin
The Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners who took part in the County Novice Road Championship at Moyne on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.