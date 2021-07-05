Who said lightning can't strike twice - it did in Tipperary last week!

SOLOGHEAD

Who said lightning can't strike twice - it did in Tipperary last week!

Lightning can strike twice as this was Kieran Ryan's second win in a matter of weeks.

ST NICHOLAS FC
The winner of the weekly club 50/50 fundraiser which took place in the clubhouse in Bohertrime on Tuesday night, June 29, was Kieran “Sweepy” Ryan who collected €233 for his €2 investment.
Lightning can strike twice as this was Kieran’s second win in a matter of weeks. Well done.
The weekly draw which takes place every Tuesday night is a valuable source of income for the club and with entries at €2 each or three for €5 you are supporting a very worthwhile and well established Sologhead community asset.
Entry envelopes can be had at Toomey’s Shop in Monard, from any club officer or player.

There is also an online link available.

KNOCKAVILLA/DONASKEIGH KICKHAMS

