Rosegreen woman was a talented athlete and a lady of a kind nature who lived life to the full

Tribute to Gael Culleton R.I.P.

It is with great sadness we record the death of Gael Culleton of Castlenock, Dublin and Rosegreen. A young lady with great talents, Gael was a well known athlete competing with Ballytarsna A.C. and Thurles Crokes A.C. In the mid 1980s, Gael won U14 All Ireland with Ballytarsna A.C. With Thurles Crokes A.C. she finished 3rd in U16 All Ireland in the same year!

Gael won 1500M Junior Indoor All Ireland in Nenagh breaking the Junior record in the process. In the early '90s, Gael represented University of Limerick and won 3,000m Colleges All Ireland Medal. There followed many Munster and County Titles and Gael's accomplishments continued with Sports World A.C. in Dublin.

Born in London to Noel and her Late Mother Mary (nee Browne), Gael was educated in London, Cashel and Rosegreen, returning to Cashel for her Secondary School years and then went to University of Limerick where Gael obtained an Honours Degree in Computer Systems.

Gael loved travelling and explored India, China, Australia, Kenya, Peru, USA and many European countries. She climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, ran Dublin City Marathons, Amsterdam marathon and numerous other long distance races. A long time Season Ticket holder and supporter of Munster Rugby and fervent supporter of Tipperary GAA, Gael loved and lived life to the full. Sadly she was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. However Gael did not allow her illness to overshadow her true self. She continued to run, work and lead a very active life up to recent weeks. She possessed a very kind nature and was always the life and soul of her family in Rosegreen and the Browne family in Tipperary.

Gael is very deeply missed by her parents Noel and Breda, Sisters and Brothers, Dursey and Tracy, Joe and Frank, beloved Niece and Nephews, Sisters in Law and Brother in Law, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends and Work Colleagues to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Rest in Peace Gael. You will never be forgotten in your native village of Rosegreen.