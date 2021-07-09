'Usual phraseology' was used in Cahir public order incident

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A man with 60 previous convictins appeared before Cashel District Court on public order offences.
Before the court was Michael O’Neill, Kilteely, Limerick who pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place at Birchdale, Clonmel Road Cahir on July 1 2020.He also pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive language at the time.
Sgt Carol O Leary said that on July 20 at approximately 1am on the Clonmel Road in Cahir gardai on duty came across Michael O' Neill. O' Neill verbally abused them. He had 60 previous convictions.
Aiden Leahy, solicitor , when asked by Judge John O Lary how his client was abusive, said his client used the ‘ ‘usual phraselogy’. His client was currently serving a sentence and his release date was December this year.He was dealing with his alcohol issues.
Judge o'Leary imposed a sentence of one months imprisonment on the threatening and abusive charge and took the other public order offence into consideration.

