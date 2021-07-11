'Take off your badge' invite to garda on duty in Cashel

Cashel Courthouse

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A man who invited a garda to 'take off his badge' and he would show him who th e bigger man was appeared before Cashel District Court.
Before the court was Cian Murphy, 60 St Johns Terrace, Carrick on Suir. He pleaded g uilty to engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and to a public order offence on June 3 at Golden Road,Cashel.
Murphy was sentenced to one month in prison on the threatening and abusive behaviour charge and the public order offence was taken into account.
Sgt Carol O’Leary said that gardaí were dealing with another incident on June 3 2021 when their attention was drawn to Cian Murphy who was intoxicated. Murphy was slurring his words and was unsteady and was aggressive toward gardaí. He invited a guard to take off his badge and he would show him who the bigger man was. He continued to verbally abuse the gardaí and called them ‘f...ing pricks’. He had nine previous convictions.
Eamon Hayes, solicitor said his client became angry because he felt the handcuffs were too tight on him. He had been instructed to apologise on behalf of his client.
Mr Hayes said hiss client was twenty five years old and lived in Carrick on Suir with his parents. He was not currently employed.

Judge O’ Leary said the defendant had had plenty of warnings following convictions in the past. He imposed a sentence of one months imprisonment on the section 6 charge and took the section 4 charge into consideration.
Mr Hayes asked Judge O' Leary if he would consider community service or a suspended sentence.
Judge O’ Leary refused and said the defendant had been given enough chances.

