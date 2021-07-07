Sad passing of popular Tipperary man with a passionate love of farming, machinery and hurling

LATE MARTIN SADLIER

Sad passing of popular Tipperary man with a passionate love of machinery and hurling

The death occurred on Thursday, June 24, at Cork University Hospital of Martin Sadlier, Old Road, Cashel, and late of Gortnakellis, Cashel.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie


Death of Martin Sadlier
The death occurred on Thursday, June 24, at Cork University Hospital of Martin Sadlier, Old Road, Cashel, and late of Gortnakellis, Cashel.
He was the only son of the late Richard and Kathy Sadlier (nee Hogan) and his passing at the age of 66 leaves a void in the lives of his family and friends.
Growing up on the Sadlier family farm in Gortnakellis, he acquired a passionate love for machinery. In his early years, he was engaged in silage cutting in the neighbourhood before taking up a job working for Roadstone in Killough.
Martin was very sociable and had a wide circle of friends. He enjoyed a game of cards playing in different venues a few nights per week. He also had a love of history and of sport, especially hurling.
His remains were removed on Sunday from Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla and after Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr. Joe Egan PP, his remains were laid to rest with his mother Kathy, who died in 2002. His father Richard, who died in 1973 and sister Mary, who died in infancy in 1950 are both interred in Ballintemple cemetery.
He is survived by his son Martin, daughter Miriam and their mother Breda. Also, by his sister Breda Fanning, partner Denise, grandchildren Patrick, Muireann, Erin and Diarmuid, brothers-in-law Eddie, Pat and Tommy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended.
Peace to his soul.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie