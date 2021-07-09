Top Tipperary tourist attraction is 'littered every day'

A number of litter bins were removed at various locations around Clonmel in 2018 and 2019 to prevent the ongoing illegal dumping of household waste in and around the bins.

District Engineer Eoin Powell told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that he had surveyed these bins twice weekly over a period of about six to seven weeks. It was noted on each occasion that all of the bins were constantly overflowing with illegal household waste, not litter waste.

None of these bins were removed because of anti-social behaviour.

Mr Powell said the removal of the bins had proved to be a success, as all of the illegal dumping had ceased at these locations, so much so that the council had no plans for reinstating the bins at these locations.

He said it should also be noted that there are over 120 litter bins located throughout the centre of Clonmel town, that the last litter bin removed was in early 2019 and that there are no proposals to remove any other bins in the town at this time.

However, Cllr Pat English had argued that the removal of the bins did little or nothing to stop the illegal dumping of waste, yet denied law-abiding citizens the opportunity of properly disposing their waste in a litter bin.

Cllr English said a bin should be put back at the Main Guard because it was littered every day. People left their food wrappings and everything else behind them but the Tidy Towns members did great work clearing up.