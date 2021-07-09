Top Tipperary tourist attraction is 'littered every day'

Complaint over absence of litter bin at Main Guard in Clonmel

Main Guard

Cllr Pat English has requested a litter bin for the Main Guard in Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A number of litter bins were removed at various locations around Clonmel in 2018 and 2019 to prevent the ongoing illegal dumping of household waste in and around the bins.
District Engineer Eoin Powell told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that he had surveyed these bins twice weekly over a period of about six to seven weeks. It was noted on each occasion that all of the bins were constantly overflowing with illegal household waste, not litter waste.
None of these bins were removed because of anti-social behaviour.
Mr Powell said the removal of the bins had proved to be a success, as all of the illegal dumping had ceased at these locations, so much so that the council had no plans for reinstating the bins at these locations.
He said it should also be noted that there are over 120 litter bins located throughout the centre of Clonmel town, that the last litter bin removed was in early 2019 and that there are no proposals to remove any other bins in the town at this time.
However, Cllr Pat English had argued that the removal of the bins did little or nothing to stop the illegal dumping of waste, yet denied law-abiding citizens the opportunity of properly disposing their waste in a litter bin.
Cllr English said a bin should be put back at the Main Guard because it was littered every day. People left their food wrappings and everything else behind them but the Tidy Towns members did great work clearing up.

Tipperary singer-songwriter Ruth Dillon shoots to the top of the charts

Galway-based trio The Raines have a hit with their second single

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie