Throwback Thursday - Remembering the summer of 1996 in Tipperary

This week our THROWBACK THURSDAY feature takes us back all of 25 years to July 1996. The sun was shining and there was lots going on outdoors with Festivals, Agricultural Shows and Community Games events.
Take a look and see who you can remember and recognize from a quarter of a century ago in Tipperary.
See the next > to go through the gallery
More News
Cahir Park AFC seeks Junior Manager. Gareth Southgate would want to hurry up with his application though!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.