Charming county Tipperary home - Single-storey residence in quiet cul-de-sac

No. 13 James Street, Clonmel
Single storey mid-terrace residence in a quiet cul-de-sac just off Thomas Street in Clonmel.Within a short walking distance of the town centre, this charming little property has a small extension to the rear and comprises a hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms and shower room.
The original house has the benefit of high ceilings throughout. Car-parking outside the front door.
‘DOWNSIZE’
Small walled yard to rear.
Ideal first time home or could equally suit someone looking to downsize.
AMV €95,000.
Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788
