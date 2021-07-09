Keeping Tipperary beautiful - the Tidy Town groups keep up the great effort

The Cahir Tidy Towns were delighted to see a drop of rain last weekend as some of the recent plantings were struggling for water.

We have started our project on the Swiss Walk but planting will be delayed until the autumn when it will be easier to maintain it in its early growing season. We would like to thank all our sponsors this year and our recent generous donation from Duggan Skip hire. We will use this for a novel sustainable project that we have. All will become more apparent when we move on it.



ENTRY SUBMITTED

Last week we submitted out Tidy Towns entry form for 2021 and it was a comprehensive entry covering 2019/2020 that showed a lot of work done in the last two years. It’s not until you put the pictures and applications together that you realise the many improvements made. Over the coming weeks we will need to maintain the weeding and appearance of the town and continue to build on the reputation of Cahir as a destination town.

ST DECLAN'S WAY

There were plenty of walkers along St Declan’s Way last Sunday, a very wet day. Finishing touches are being put to the route in anticipation of it being an official pilgrim path before too long. It was 2016 when we built St Declan’s Grove and five years later it’s nearly there. Another piece of the jigsaw has been completed.

Meet as normal on Wednesday at 7pm.