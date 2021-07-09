Tipperary TD highlights failure to provide funding for Ardfinnan Bridge

Mattie McGrath
Deputy Mattie McGrath has hit out at the filure of Government to provide funding for Ardfinnan bridge.
"The Department is refusing to give funding for a cantilever pedestrian bridge, despite the Minister visiting it on two or three occasions.
This bridge has had one-way traffic and temporary traffic lights on it for nearly six years. It has been repaired to its full strength, however funding in the region of €1 million is required for a stand-alone, ornate steel bridge to allow pedestrians to pass safely and have traffic that serves the communities in this huge area,' said Deputy McGrath
