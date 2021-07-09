Book launch in Cahir on Saturday - Of interest to all Tipperary historians

BOOK LAUNCH

Book launch in Cahir on Saturday - Of interest to all Tipperary historians

Troubled Cahir, a booklet on Cahir and the War of Independence (1919-21).

Troubled Cahir book launch


The Cahir Social and Historical Society has been very busy working on an interesting project over the last few weeks with the result that they will now host a launch for Troubled Cahir, a booklet on Cahir and the War of Independence (1919-21).

The launch will take place at 11am on this Saturday, July 10 outside the Town Hall.

The Society welcomes Des Marnane, author of The Third Tipperary Brigade who will launch the book.

