Where would we be in Tipperary without all our volunteers - so thanks to one and all

Ballingarry Tidy Towns

Application 2021 is completed and submitted. Sincere thanks to Imelda Goldsboro for keeping us going and motivated all year; also to Slieveardagh CITE Management and Staff, especially Michael Kealy and Anita Hennebry. They went above and beyond with their expertise and delivery of an excellent Tidy Towns 2021 Application.

Thank you to Jimmy Maher for gathering and compliing all the information and projects undertaken.

Thanks to Martin Maher and Paul Brown for photos. Sincere thanks to all those who made an effort to Powerwash, Paint, Put up flowers, Weed and litter picking.

Thanks also to all who gave us cash / cheque donations. Most importantly thank you to our wonderful Volunteers who are out five nights a week, and some during the days.

Our Village is very lucky to have the commitment, dedication and support of these people. The work they do benefits us all and makes our Village and approach roads very presentable to all.

Our volunteers do not get paid anythign but would love your help so they could have a few nights or days off. We can’t expect the same people to do all the work all summer!

Thanks to all who support us! Some beautiful photos have been put up on facebook to show only a portion of the work do