It's local media if it's local! The Nationalist - meet the team behind your local paper

Meet the local team that puts together The Nationalist for you every week:

Jeddy Walsh

Jeddy is involved in the production of the paper and also reports on news stories and sport. A native of Clonmel, he is with the newspaper since 1978 - that’s 43 years Jeddy has been a part of the publication.

Eamon Lacey

Eamon is a journalist with the paper since June 1981. He is from Portlaw in Waterford and has lived in Clonmel since 1982. Eamon plays a huge role in reporting on news stories for the areas of Clonmel, Tipperary Town, Cahir, Carrick, Cashel and all the villages in between. He covers court, council and sometimes edits the newspaper as well.

Aileen Hahesy

Aileen is in her 15th year back working with The Nationalist and previously worked here at the beginning of her career for four years in the mid-1990s. She is from Bennettsbridge in Kilkenny and lives at Poulavone, Kilsheelan, in Waterford, which is three miles from Kilsheelan in Tipperary and three miles from Rathgormack. Aileen is a journalist with the paper and also covers the Carrick-on-Suir area as well as producing the town page.

Eamonn Wynne

Eamonn is from Clonmel and on July 27 he will have been working with The Nationalist for 40 years. Eamonn is the paper’s sports editor and also reports on general news, particularly in the Clonmel area.

Gemma Foran

Gemma has been living in Clonmel for 20 years and is Relationship Manager in The Nationalist. She handles the commercial aspect of the paper and books ads. She is the point of contact for all advertisement queries or for booking classifieds, anniversaries, jobs ads and more. You can reach her on: 052 6172500.

Gráinne Boyle

Gráinne Boyle is a born and bred Clonmel woman. She has been with The Nationalist since 2012 and sells advertising both in print and digital for the publication.

JJ Kennedy

JJ is very much a Knockavilla native and proud of it - Boherlahan by adoption. He has been writing for The Nationalist since 1980 and spent 25 years as West Tipp PRO covering all GAA activity in the division for both Nationalist and Tipperary Star. The Westside byline - JJ’s brilliant column - first appeared in this paper in 1981.

Karl Clancy

Clonmel man, Karl Clancy, late of St Mary’s and the High School and father of four who all attended Clerihan National School. Karl has been a writer and contributor to the paper for the last 27 issues with his The Everyday Mystic column (see page 26 this week). He is a former acupuncturist and gym owner in the town and is currently self-employed locally.

Martin Quinn

Martin Quinn is a native of Bansha and resides in Tipperary Town. He has been contributing to The Nationalist since September 2020 and writes about news and community news for the Tipperary Town page and he also submits regular general articles. He is hugely important to the paper’s coverage of the Tipp Town area.

Margaret Rossiter

Peg was born in Clonmel and members of her family have been living in the town since the 1840s. She is a former stenographer for the criminal courts and has been contributing a column to the paper since 1978. Her latest column, It Seems To Me, is one of the most widely read pieces in the paper. It is read all over the world.

Maria Taylor

As the Cahir Correspondent, Maria has been contributing to The Nationalist and South Tipp Today for 15 years. During that time she has attended events, schools, clubs, churches, businesses, organisations and protests as well as anywhere else in Cahir she has been asked to go (and sometimes not asked!) to take a photo or get a story. Maria does it all in the hope of keeping her town on the map.

Laurann O’Reilly

A farmer’s daughter from Grange, Tipperary, Laurann has always had an appreciation for food, nutrition and health promotion. Laurann has been contributing to The Nationalist newspaper for eight months covering all of the major nutrition topics, with tips, recommendations and practical strategies on how to incorporate these into your lives, to optimise not only your health but that of your loved ones.

Mary T Keane

Since December 2020 Mary has been contributing to a Gaeilge page by way of comhrá, extracts from old Leaving Cert poetry, classical stories from well-acclaimed Irish writers, seanfhocail, songs in Irish, etc. Mary lives in south Tipperary.

Billy O’Riordan

Born and raised in Clonmel, Billy can trace his family back through many generations in the town. Billy writes about the lives and daily experiences of the so-called ordinary people of the town. He has a keen interest in the history of Clonmel and has contributed three essays on the town’s history to this year’s Junction Arts Festival.

Cathal O’Reilly

Cathal is from Clonmel and writes a mental health column for The Nationalist. He has been contributing since September 2020.

Fergal O’Keeffe

Fergal O’Keeffe started his Travel Tales with Fergal column in January of this year and he owns Hearns Hotel in the centre of Clonmel for 20 years.

Notes contributors

All of our notes correspondents are embedded in their local communities.

It’s local media if it’s local.

The Nationalist’s offices are located on Queen Street in Clonmel but the paper will be moving into a new premises in the town centre in the coming months.