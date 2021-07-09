Trampoline at Brothers of Charity unit in Tipperary ruined by vandals

Broken glass was strewn on the trampoline and cigarette holes burned into the canvas
Gardaí in Cashel are investigating incidents of trespass and criminal damage at the Brother of Charity unit in Cashel, where facilities designed for those less fortunate than others were damaged.
In the worst incident, a trampoline was strewn with broken glass and irreparably damaged by cigarette holes burned onto the canvas.
The gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who could assist them in our investigation.
Please contact any of the Community Policing Team in Cahir on 052-7445630 or Cahir.community@garda.ie
Clonoulty Rossmore's John Morrissey appointed UN Policy Advisor on human security
Professor Morrissey is an avid Tipperary hurling supporter and currently coaches in Salthill
