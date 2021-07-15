Tipperary Town Knit & Natter group make a difference for cancer patients

Pat Jones of the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town presented blankets from Circle of Friends to the Mid- Western Radiation and Oncology Centre Limerick on behalf of the Knit and Natter group at Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre.
"They were so grateful and warmly received. Well done Knit & Natter ladies ye do such great work and are the backbone of our Centre. Nurse Rita Murphy was the lovely nurse who accepted these blankets and she says the blankets were very popular with the patients yesterday and is most grateful for them ," said Pat.
