Cahir Social and Historical publication launched

Cahir Social and Historical Society has launched a booklet entitled "Troubled Cahir, 1919-1921"
Coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of the truce declared with Britain which ended the War of Independence, the Cahir Social & Historical Society saw its latest publication launched by Dr Des Murnane, President of the Tipperary Historical Society.
Written by P.J. O'Meara and Liam Roche, "Troubled Cahir 1919-1921" provides an understanding of the history of Cahir town and its immediate hinterland during the War of Independence, with a particular focus on the role played by the Cahir and Tincurry Companies of the 6th Battalion (Cahir), 3rd Tipperary Brigade of the IRA.
The booklets went on sale at the launch, and although supply is limited, more stocks are expected in the near future. Artefacts from the era were also on display at the event, giving more of an insight into life at the time. The booklet costs €5. For more information contact the Cahir Social and Historical Society on their Facebook page
7575
8 Comments
5 Shares
Like
Comment
Share
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.