Tipperary punter lands mammoth Lotto win of €231,000 from €7 flutter

33,000/1 shot conquered on EuroMillions

Lotto

The anonymous winner took a €7 flutter online

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Lotto luck was shining on County Tipperary this week when a punter in the area transformed a modest investment in their lucky numbers into a life-changing sum of cash.

The anonymous winner took a €7 flutter online with BoyleSports for Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw and was left hoping for four numbers to come out against massive odds of 33,000/1.

But those odds started to tumble as the draw got under way and within seconds 18, 32, 36 and 46 had all rolled out to trigger the eye-popping payout.

Not long after the last ball was revealed, the lucky winner was able to log back into their account to discover an astonishing €231,007 had been added to their balance.

