Mother and daughter spared when truck crash wrecked Tipperary home

The main front page headline in The Nationalist on July 27, 1996
A mother and her young daughter were among a group of Clonmel people who had a miraculous escape from death when an articulated truck demolished the front of their homes in Clonmel in July, 1996.
Two houses on Queen Street were left in rubble when the truck, laden with meat, was in collision with a car at the junction of Queen Street and Cashel Road and ended up embedded in the front of No’s 10 and 11 Queen Street.
26-year-old Amanda Quigley suffered leg injuries and was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel, while Stephen Butler was badly bruised. Their daughter Lorna, just 18-months-old at the time, miraculously escaped injury.
That week, fresh from her triple gold medal winning performance in the Olympics in Atlanta, Irish swimmer Michelle Smith was lauded on the front page. Only months previously the Dubliner became the first winner of the Tipperary Sports Stars national award, an event organised by the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre to honour outstanding sporting achievements. Her mother Pat had attended the event at Dundrum House Hotel.
We also carried a front page report of a Tipperary UDC meeting which heard that an elderly woman “froze to death” in an old folks house at Clonmel Road, while another woman stayed in bed all day to keep warm. The matter was raised by Michael Ferris, TD, who described the six dwellings there as “ice boxes” and demanded that the council install additional heating.
